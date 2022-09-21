SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While the rain winds down across Northern California, there is still a potential for showers and thunderstorms to pop up in the Northern Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that the thunderstorms could produce lightning, heavy rain, and hail while increasing the chances of flooding over burn scars.

Heavy rain over burn scars can lead to “slides of ash, mud, rocks, trees, and other debris,” according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected rise into the low 90’s over the weekend.