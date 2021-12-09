As rain winds down Thursday morning, Snowfall expected in Sierra through afternoon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Widespread, steady rain is moving through the Valley Thursday morning as a quick storm pushes through the area.

Commuters hitting the road in the early morning hours could see heavy downpours.

Good downpour of rain this hour in South Sacramento. Showers will taper off this morning. A lot more rain on the way next week! pic.twitter.com/ijzvkg3Gpn — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) December 9, 2021

Around 8 a.m., rain in the Valley will wind down, with some lingering showers.

Some chain controls are in effect as moderate to heavy snow falls over the Sierra.

Chains are required on almost all vehicles on eastbound Interstate 80 from Baxter to the Donner Lake Interchange and westbound from Donner Lake Interchange to Whitmore, Caltrans reported.

#TrafficAlert UPDATE: 🚨Chains⛓️ REQUIRED on ALL vehicles (except 4-wheel drive vehicles w/ snow tires) on eastbound I-80 from Baxter (@PlacerCA) to Donner Lake Interchange (@NevadaCountyCA) & westbound I-80 from Donner Lake Interchange to Whitmore (@PlacerCA). #KnowBeforeYouGo☃️ pic.twitter.com/jjzidsiCtz — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 9, 2021

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and drive slower to avoid crashes, spinouts and road closures.

“If people do not drive slowly for the weather conditions and drive safely, then there may be incidents that cause the road to temporarily close while we get the road cleared,” said Raquel Borrayo with Caltrans District 3.

For highway information, visit the QuickMap website.

Snow in the Sierra is expected to continue falling into Thursday afternoon, but by 5 p.m. FOX40’s Weather Team expects to be done with the current weather system.

A Frost Advisory has been issued in the Central Valley for late Thursday night into Friday morning, National Weather Service Sacramento reported.

⚠️ A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Central Valley for late tonight into Friday morning. Widespread frost is expected, especially in outlying areas. Protect frost sensitive vegetation! 🥶 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1BzhEuQqsv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 9, 2021

Temperatures are expected to range from 30 to 35 degrees, with some areas dropping to 28 to 30 degrees early Friday.

“Widespread frost is expected, especially in outlying areas. Protect frost sensitive vegetation,” NWS Sacramento tweeted.

The area will remain dry until Sunday when a significant storm moves in, bringing rain and snow to the area into Tuesday.