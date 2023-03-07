(KTXL) — Floodwaters may return to the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada this week as another atmospheric river is set to cover much of California.

The National Weather Service said the warmer storm is most likely to begin late Thursday and last through Saturday.

The chance for flooding is likely during this storm and the NWS advises that communities monitor river forecasts for the coming days.

As of Monday, the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar and at McConnell, near Highway 99, pose the greatest flood risk in the Sacramento area.

Forecasts read that at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, the area of the river near Michigan Bar will rise 11.7 feet, which is 0.3 feet shy of the 12-foot flood level.

The McConnell area is expected to rise to 40.1 feet, which is just above the monitor level of 40 feet.

In order to prepare for the coming storm the NWS advises that communities:

– Clear drainage areas like ditches and gutters of debris and snow over the next few days.

– Clear roofs of snow to reduce any snow-load issues.

Sacramento saw a string of atmospheric rivers drop nearly 10 inches of rain after 17 consecutive days of rainfall earlier in the year.

These large storms also brought widespread flooding to the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, resulting in deaths and the need for federal aid in several communities.