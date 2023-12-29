(FOX40.COM) — With 2024 upon us, it’s time to look back at the weather of 2023.

There were two significant “firsts” in California, as the state received the first tropical storm warning in its history and qualified as being completely “drought-free” for the first time in three years.

Here are 2023’s biggest weather stories in California.

Historic atmospheric rivers

The end of 2022 and the start of 2023 saw a series of storms cause widespread damage, flooding and the deaths of several people around the state, and dropping a historic amount of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

The storms, called atmospheric rivers because they resemble a large band of water moving in the sky that drop rain once they hit land, led to near-constant rain across California during January, with a smaller series of storms occurring in March.

Record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada

The first snow survey of 2023 was done on January 3, which revealed that the Sierra snowpack was 177% of normal. Phillips Station measured 55.5 inches of snow to begin the year, which is the most snow California has seen in over 40 years.

In February, the most intense snowstorm of 2023 hit the Sierra, which saw 3-7 feet of snowfall throughout its duration. The storm was so severe that it forced the National Weather Service to issue a blizzard warning, which has only happened seven times since 2008.

The final snow survey was done in April. It found that the Sierra snowpack was 221% of normal in the central Sierra, with 126.5 inches of snow, making 2023 a historic year for snow in the region.

Graupel falls in Northern California

In late February, Sacramento-area residents experience a rare type of precipitation in the form of graupel, which is snow that melts as it falls and becomes supercooled, turning into ice pellets.

Graupel resembles hail, but it is softer and is not pure ice.

Snow sports in the summer

The record snowpack allowed some ski resorts to remain open deep into summer, with some resorts continuing operations with natural and manmade snow until the 4th of July weekend.

While those resorts benefitted from the snowpack, other parts of the state experienced the effects of too much snowmelt at once.

The “big melt” led to many reservoirs filling up, with the Shasta and Oroville reservoirs rising to almost full capacity (98%).

The return of Tulare Lake

In Central California, the snowmelt caused a long-dormant lake to be revived.

Tulare Lake, which used to be the largest lake in the state according to surface size, engulfed thousands of acres of farmland near Coalinga, and some water experts anticipate that it won’t fully recede for two years.

Although the heat melted a large amount of the snowpack, it was a relatively mild summer, with few and short heat waves.

The first 100-degree day of the year came on June 30, which propelled the region into its first heat wave of 2023.

July brought two more 3-day heat waves before a fourth and final one in August, which was four days long and saw temperatures exceed 100 degrees (high of 105).

Hurricane Hilary

The first tropical storm warning in California’s history was issued on August 21, 2023, due to a weakened Hurricane Hilary hitting the southern part of the state, with some of its remnants dropping some rain in the northern part.

As a hurricane, Hilary reached the Baja Peninsula and went north, eventually weakening to a tropical storm and making state history by becoming the first tropical storm to hit California in over 80 years.

Hilary brought plenty of rainfall to the state, flooded California’s roads, toppled many trees, and prompted flood watches and warnings throughout Southern California.

California is drought-free

In early November, precipitation in the northern part of California improves drought conditions, leading to the entire state being designated free of drought conditions for the first time in three years.