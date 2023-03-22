(KTXL) — Below-freezing overnight temperatures are possible throughout the Sacramento area later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that the Sacramento Valley can expect to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures overnight towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

The NWS predicts that early Friday morning through Sunday the Sacramento Valley could see overnight lows anywhere from 26 degrees to 36 degrees.

Due to the below-freezing temperatures, the NWS shared some tips to protect people, pets and plants.

In order to stay safe in the cold weather people should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit their time outside. Pets should be brought inside to a warm environment with food and water. Sensitive plants should be brought inside.