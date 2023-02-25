(KTXL) The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Sierra Nevada, including the area between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, along Highway 50 and Interstate 80, starting early Monday morning.

The blizzard warning, a rarity in this part of the Sierra Nevada, is in effect from Feb. 27 at 4 a.m. until March 1 at 4 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The NWS forecasts at least a foot of snow in areas above 2,000 ft. of elevation, between 3 and 7 feet of snow in areas above 3,000 ft. of elevation, along with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour and even up to 70 miles per hour over the ridgetops.

Travel over the Sierra Nevada, already difficult because of current stormy conditions, will be “near to impossible…due to heavy snow and strong wind,” the NWS says.

“AVOID TRAVEL DURING THIS TIME!” the agency said in a tweet.

The blizzard conditions may produce as much as three inches of snow per hour in some places and will make travel over the Sierra Nevada more difficult than in recent days, when multiple storms have led to whiteout conditions, chain controls and major roadway shutdowns.

The two main roadways between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, Highway 50 and Interstate 80, pass right through the area that is under the blizzard warning

The blizzard warning covers an area that extends along the Sierra Nevada from as far north as parts of Shasta County down to Inyo County, directly east of Modesto.

The blizzard warning also includes parts of the state of Nevada that are east and north of Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service advised that drivers should avoid mountain travel Sunday through Wednesday, but especially during the blizzard warning from Monday to Wednesday.

The agency said there is likely to be widespread road closures, long delays and infrastructure impacts.

Drivers that must travel are advised to check their vehicle’s tires, battery, wiper blades, brakes, heater, fluids and lights, and to carry snow chains, food, water, flashlights, blankets and medicine in case of long-duration travel delays.