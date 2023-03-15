(KTXL) — After more than a week of frequent rain and snow across Northern California, local and state maintenance crews and first responders are getting a chance to conduct road repairs while there is a break in the weather.

– Video above: Kayaker Rescued on American River

Roadways across the state have been washed away, pitted, buried in snow and covered in debris from fallen trees for several days now.

Crews with CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer shared images of working being done to clear lower Colfax Road in Nevada County after several trees and limbs covered the roadway.

CAL FIRE NEU, City of South Lake Tahoe, Caltrans

In South Lake Tahoe, city crews have begun addressing potholes created by melting snow and pooling water across the city.

“We know there are numerous potholes out there, so please be patient as we work through neighborhoods,” the City of South Lake Tahoe shared.

Crews with Caltrans District 10 are also working to address holes created from the storm along State Route 140.

Although a large hole along the roadway has been covered crews continue working to shore up areas still at risk of further erosion.

“Rain on top of snow may lead to further slides,” Caltrans shared in a statement. “However, vehicles may be stopped momentarily so trucks can dump further material along the roadway & excavators can move it into place. Caution is still advised.”

Countless counties, cities and towns across the state are working to clear roadways and other areas damaged by the most recent storm as more are forecasted to cover California.