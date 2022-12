The Sacramento area can expect a break from the rain starting Tuesday before it starts again Thursday night.

Since October 1st, Sacramento has seen 3.16 inches of rain, 2.21 of which fell since the start of December.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the Sierra Nevada region until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

CalTrans said chain controls are still in effect for westbound travelers on Interstate 80 and for travelers on Interstate 50 headed in either direction.