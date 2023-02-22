(KTXL) — Projected snow and road conditions this week have affected classes at a school district in Calaveras County.

The Calaveras Unified School District announced all of its schools will have a two-hour delayed start this week. The delayed start will begin on Thursday and it’s unknown how long the delayed start will last.

Here are the schools that will be affected by projected weather conditions:

•Calaveras High School

•CUSD Preschool/After School Services

•Gold Strike Continuation High School

•Jerry Lind Elementary

•Mokelumne Hill

•San Andreas Elementary

•Sierra Hills Education Center

•Toyon Middle School

•Valley Springs Elementary

•West Point Elementary

In a message to parents, Amador County Unified School District said it will closely monitor weather conditions for the rest of the week, as it remains to be seen if the road conditions will be safe to hold school. The district said updates will be sent via the ParentSquare app, text and email if conditions change any time.

Some districts along Highway 50, Highway 49 and Interstate 80 are on break this week and won’t be impacted by the weather.

These are the districts that are on break:

•Auburn Union School District

•Rocklin Unified School District

•Buckeye Union School District

According to the National Weather Service, a strong and cold winter storm is forecasted to impact the foothills and the mountains from today through Friday. Areas at 1,000 feet elevation are expected to get “significant snow” and travel is not advised, as driving conditions are extremely dangerous or impossible.

The NWS said extensive and widespread closures may occur.