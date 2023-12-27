Two separate storms are slated to hit California in the final days of the year, bringing chances of rain to the majority of the state and chances of light snow to the Sierra Nevada and other high-elevation areas.

The first storm, which will arrive on Wednesday evening and could continue into Thursday, will primarily affect areas north of Fresno County to the Oregon border.

Precipitation from the first storm is only expected to result in “minor accumulations,” with only light snow in the mountainous areas, according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a possibility of of thunderstorms in areas of the Central Valley and foothills, according to NWS forecasters.

Thursday afternoon and evening, there is expected to be a break in precipitation before the next system arrives.

On Friday, another storm system will reach the West Coast, this one with the potential for more rain and snow than the first storm.

This storm is forecast to drop rain in areas north of Kern County, where Bakersfield is located, north to the Oregon border.

There is a potential for areas close to the California Delta and parts of the Central Valley to receive more than one inch of total rainfall from the storm, the NWS said.

Snow levels are forecast to start at around the 7,000 foot level on Friday and lower to the 6,000 foot level on Saturday, with above 4 inches of snow falling, and potentially more than 6 inches in the higher elevations.

After the storm passes, there is a chance of lingering showers on Sunday, with “quiet and seasonable weather” in the first half of the week.