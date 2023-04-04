(KTXL) — On Monday, the California Department of Water Resources conducted its fourth snow survey of the season and recorded one of the largest snowpacks in state history.

The manual measurement took place at the DWR’s Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada, which has seen record-setting snowfall this year.

According to DWR’s Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager Sean de Guzman, this measurement is one of over 260 different “snow courses that are measured state wide.”

The measurement resulted in 126.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 54 inches, which is 221% above the April 3 average at Phillips Station, according to DWR.

Guzman said that this year’s statewide snowpack will either be the largest or second largest since the 1950s.

While this excess amount of snow provides relief for the drought it has caused DWR’s focus to now shift towards flood control as the weather begins to warm and the snowmelt begins to flow into the valley.

One area that is serving as an example of the mass amount of water coming down from the Sierras is the area of the Tulare Lake Basin and the rivers that are feeding it once again.

Due to the excess amount of water across the state, waters in the Pine Flat Reservoir can not be diverted north per usual and are being sent down the Kings River where it is emptying into the dried lakebed of Tulare Lake, which has served as farmlands for more than a century now.

“We are currently forecasting record-breaking spring snow melt in the Tulare Lake region which is ranging anywhere between 265% of average in the Kings River watershed and upwards to an absurdly high 422% of average for a snowmelt run off for the Kern River watershed,” Gomez continued.

Operators at California’s largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, are still releasing 10,000 cubic feet of water per second (CFS) from the dam’s main spillway and other outlets in order to make room for the coming snowmelt. As of Monday, Lake Oroville was at 83% of its total capacity.

Water has been flowing out of Oroville Dams main spillway since March 10 and reached a peak flow of 35,000 cfs on March 17.

DWR Director Karla Nemeth said that California’s statewide reservoir levels are at 107% and that upcoming runoff numbers will allow flood control operators to know when to begin and stop releasing water.

“What’s important about the cooler temperatures that we have had is that this snow melt is going to feed those reservoirs throughout the spring and summer,” Nemeth said.

Nemeth continued, saying that even though the state is seeing this unprecedented snowfall it does not mean that water conservation should not be the top of mind for California as weather events become more unpredictable.

“Even though we have this extraordinary snowpack we know that the droughts are getting deeper and more frequent and that means we need to use water efficiently no matter what our hydrologic conditions,” Nemeth said.