(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Department of Water Resouces conducted a snowpack survey showing the snow levels after California was hit by 9 back-to-back atmospheric rivers from late December through the middle of January.

According to the DWR, a survey of the snowpack recorded 85.5 inches of snow depth and 33.5 inches of snow water equivalent in South Lake Tahoe, which is 193% of the average for February 1.

According to the DWR, the snow water equivalent is the measured amount of water that is in the snowpack.

The storms brought large amounts of rain to the state from Dec. 27 to Jan. 20, which also caused significant damage and flooding throughout Northern California.

The DWR also reported that California’s snowpack as a whole is 205% of normal. While the state snowpack usually peaks on April 1, the DWR said that California is currently outpacing the snowpack record that was last reached during the 1982-83 season.

While the snowpack is currently above normal, it will need additional snow or rain to maintain its high level. The DWR states that rain and snow will be “key to getting the biggest water supply benefit from the state’s snowpack without posing additional flood risks.”

According to the DWR, the snowpack from the Sierra Nevada “supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs and is an important factor in determining how DWR manages the state’s water resources.”