(KTXL) — Temperatures are expected to be much warmer in the Sacramento area as the California State Fair begins this weekend at Cal Expo.

On the first day of the State Fair, Friday, Sacramento is forecasted to be 98 degrees. Temperatures are expected to increase to the triple digits on Saturday and Sunday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

Saturday is expected to have a high of 102 degrees while Sunday is forecasted to be 100. Temperatures are predicted to slide back into the 90s on Monday with a high of 97. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-90s at 95 and 94.

“Expect widespread moderate risk with highs in the triple digits for the Valley,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet Friday. “Please plan ahead for hot days to come.”

For those who plan on attending the fair this weekend, here are some tips the NWS recommends to stay safe in the heat:

Wear sunscreen

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol

Wear sunglasses and a hat

Wear light clothing

Find shade and take breaks

Cool off inside when possible

Raging Waters at Cal Expo is another way that fairgoers could stay cool, as the waterpark is offering a discounted price of admission during the State Fair from July 15 to July 31.

According to its website, single-day passes to the water park are $19.99, a discount from its usual price of $54.99.

For individuals with a gold season pass to the waterpark, they can visit Raging Waters every day throughout the summer for free. The pass can also give you free admission to the State Fair for free, according to the waterpark’s website.