(KTXL) — Chain controls continue after Tuesday’s winter storm prompted increased chain controls and some road closures along Interstate 80 and US-50.

Caltrans District 3 shared over social media that R-2 chain controls are in place along eastbound and westbound I-80 from Alta to the Stateline.

An R-2 chain control requires that all vehicles, except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires, wear chains.

Parts of US-50 are also still under chain control, according to Caltrans.

Those heading eastbound will need to have their chains on by Sly Park (4,000 feet elevation) and those heading westbound should have chains installed at Meyers.

Caltrans said that as the storm eases up they are planning to lift the chain controls at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.