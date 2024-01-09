(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol has issued chain controls along Interstate 80 as another strong winter storm makes its way over the Central Sierra Nevada on Tuesday.

According to CHP Truckee, Eastbound I-80 from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange is R2 and Westbound I-80 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Eagle Lake is also R2.

R2 means that all vehicles, except for those with four-wheel drive/all-wheel drive and equipped with snow tires, must have traction devices installed.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that light snowfall will begin on Tuesday between 4,000 and 6,000 feet before the heavy snow begins on Wednesday.

By Wednesday, the storm is expected to see increased intensity as 1.5 to 2 feet of snow is forecast to fall above 4,000 feet with an hourly snowfall rate of one to two inches.

Snow will also be seen at lower elevations between 2,000 and 3,000 feet with a forecasted total snowfall of between one and three inches.