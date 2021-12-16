Chain controls in effect as rain, snowfall continues in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Chain controls are in effect Thursday morning as snow continues to fall over the summit.

The winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service said light showers will linger into the early afternoon, with the best chances over the mountain.

Dozens of big rigs have stopped along the side of eastbound Interstate 80 in Alta, where light rain is falling, because chains are required from there until the Nevada state line.

Most vehicles, excluding all-wheel-drive vehicles, will need chains.

Drivers should know Caltrans has set up the eastbound Applegate exit as a chains screening point for all big rigs headed up the mountain.

Chain controls are also in effect on eastbound Highway 50 from Kyburz to Meyers.

The powder piling up in the Sierra has been a beautiful, welcome site for residents.

“It was devastating when we had to be evacuated because of the fires, you know, everything so dry,” recalled Cinder Bingaman, a cashier for Sly Park Liquor.

With the fire fresh in their minds, the community members FOX40 spoke with Wednesday are embracing the dramatic change of seasons.

“I’m happy to see California getting some precipitation again,” said Nathan Rasbold’s, whose parents lost their Grizzly Flats home in the Caldor Fire.

Much of the latest storm’s snow came just in time for opening day at Sugar Bowl Resort.

“Wonderful. Feels like it’s been snowing for months, but it’s only been snowing for a week,” said Roseville resident Kevin Banks. “But 6 feet is a lot of new snow. It’s beautiful.”

NWS reports dry and chilly weather will settle in on Friday and Saturday, with patchy valley fog possible in the mornings.