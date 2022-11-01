TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the first snow of the season in the Sierra brings with it the first chain controls across Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee.

According to Caltrans District 3, chain controls are needed for both eastbound and westbound I-80 from Drum Forebay to Donner Lake Interchange.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Caltrans also announced that chain controls are needed on both eastbound and westbound U.S. Route 50 starting at Fred’s Place to Meyers in El Dorado County.

According to Caltrans, these chain control orders are R-2, meaning that “chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with mud or snow-rated tires on all four wheels.”

On Monday, Caltrans announced that it will close these highways in the Sierra Nevada due to the storm.

State Route 120 West at Lee Vining closed Monday at 6 p.m.

State Route 108 (Sonora Pass) closed Tuesday at 10 a.m.

State Route 89 (Monitor Pass) closed Tuesday at 11 a.m.