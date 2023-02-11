(KTXL) — As the sun warms the Sacramento Valley, fresh snowfall Saturday in the Sierra has forced chain controls along Interstate 80 and Highway 50, according to Caltrans District 3.

Along I-80 chains are required from Cisco to the Nevada state line eastbound and from the Nevada state line to Eagle lakes heading westbound.

On Hwy 50, chains are needed from Sand Flat Meyers in both directions of Echo Summit.

Speed limits on each roadway have been reduced to 30 miles-per-hour, according to Caltrans.