(KTXL) — As another winter storm enters the Sierra Tuesday, chain controls have gone into effect along Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee Station.

– Video above: Heavy snow and rain return to Northern California

Westbound and eastbound lanes between Truckee and Nyack are under R2 chain controls and semi-trucks are under maximum restrictions.

Live Traffic

•FOX40 Live Traffic Map

•Caltrans QuickMap

•Weather News

All trucks must stop at the Applegate chain check point before continuing eastbound, according to Caltrans. Trucks heading westbound from Nevada must stop at the Mogul chain check point before continuing into California.

R-2 chain controls are also in place along Highway 20 in both directions for the Interstate 80 junction to west of Last Chance Mine Road.

As of 9:36 a.m., Caltrans has not called for any chain controls along U.S. Highway 50 through the Sierra.

This most recent storm is expected to see the most serious snowfall throughout Tuesday, with the most extreme and hazardous conditions developing in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.