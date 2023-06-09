(KTXL) — Some late-spring thunderstorms will be possible this weekend in part of the Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

In Sacramento, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms happening after 11 a.m. and before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Temperatures are looking to stay in the low 80s over the next couple of days. Saturday will have a high near 83, and Sunday will see a high near 82.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains, Sierra foothills and northern Sacramento Valley on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Anyone going camping is advised to have a plan in case of thunder and lightning.

The NWS expects dry weather and mild temperatures outside of those areas.