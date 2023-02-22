(KTXL) — Sacramento is opening two weather respite centers, as cold nighttime temperatures are expected in the area next week.

The locations are the Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter lobby, open through the morning of Feb. 26, according to a blog post from the city.

Both weather respite centers will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and walk-ups will be accepted. The Outreach and Engagement Center is located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard and can accommodate up to 50 guests.

The North Fifth Street shelter lobby is located at 700 North Fifth Street and is able to accommodate up to 20 guests. The city said the North Fifth Street location is for adults only and is unable to accommodate pets.

The city said it will extend weather respite centers if needed, as officials say they’re continuing to monitor the forecast.

According to the city, Sacramento Regional Transit is providing free rides to and from the weather respite center, through a partnership with the city and Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.

The free rides will be provided from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25.