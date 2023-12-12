(FOX40.COM) — A burn ban is in effect across Sacramento County through Wednesday as recent cold weather has caused poor air quality conditions throughout the county, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.

The air district is forecasting an air quality index of 102, unhealthy for sensitive groups, in the Sacramento region for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a possibility that this unhealthy AQI level will extend into Thursday.

FOX40.com spoke with the air district who said that a strong temperature inversion layer caused by the recent cold temperatures is keeping pollutants from mixing and dispersing as they normally would.

According to the National Weather Service, an inversion layer occurs when colder air sits below warm air and creates a cap-like barrier over lower-lying areas, like valleys.

This cap of denser colder air keeps warmer air, like from pollutants and smoke, from rising above the cold air and is forced back down towards the surface.

Burn bans are put in place during these times as the pollutant from smoke, PM2.5, is the same as what comes from wildfires and can cause serious health issues for those in vulnerable medical groups.

The Air District told FOX40.com that from November through February their Check Before You Burn policy is in place.

When conditions reach Stage 2, as they are forecasted to on Tuesday and Wednesday, burning in fireplaces, wood stoves, inserts and pellet stoves is prohibited.

This applies to residents and businesses in unincorporated Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento.

Those looking to see what the burn status is can visit the Check Before You Burn website or call the air district at 279-207-1122.