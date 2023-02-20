(KTXL) — An unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring colder-than-normal temperatures across Northern California, with rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in both the mountains and lower foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS predicts that the weather pattern will begin Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday morning, with snow possible in the mountains and upper foothills.

Rain is also expected in the lower foothills and in parts of the Central Valley.

According to the NWS, the biggest impact of the storm will be on Wednesday night continuing into Thursday.

During this time, there were will be heavy snow in the mountains and foothills along with rain in the valley.

“High potential” for snow in the Sierra Nevada foothills

The NWS said that the highest potential for snow in the foothills will be Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Due to the cold temperatures, snow could be possible in areas closer to Sacramento, however, the NWS states that “little or no snow accumulation expected” during this time.

On Friday, the mountains and foothills will continue to see snow while the Sacramento Valley could see some rain showers.

Winter Storm Warning in parts of Northern California

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County, Lassen Park and the foothills east of Sacramento due to heavy snow.

This warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The NWS is highly discouraging mountain travel at these times due to dangerous road conditions from the snow in both the mountains and foothills.