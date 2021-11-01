Consistent light rain expected Monday in the Central Valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A weak weather system will bring rain showers to the Sacramento region Monday.

The showers will likely begin falling during the mid-to-late morning hours around Sacramento, spreading into the foothills. The San Joaquin Valley’s best chance of showers will be during the afternoon.





Rainfall totals will range from less than one-tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch, with most rain falling north of Interstate 80.

Snow accumulation will be light and mostly above 7,500 feet and is unlikely to present challenges for travelers in the Sierra.

The weather system will wind down Monday night, and Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry.

Another storm is expected to bring more rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.