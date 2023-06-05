(KTXL) — The Sacramento area is forecast to see cooler temperatures and a possible brief storm later this week.

Temperatures through Sunday are expected to remain in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

In the Sierra, thunderstorms are forecast early in the week.

The valley, including Sacramento, may see a possible brief storm on Tuesday.

“We’re talking 15, 20 minutes in and out,” FOX40 Meteorologist Adam Epstein said.

A number of local authorities have recently warned area residents to avoid entering the water at the Sacramento and American rivers despite the favorable weather as the power of the flow temperatures in the water create dangerous conditions for swimmers.