(FOX40.COM) — Extreme heat is expected to hit the Sacramento region as early as Monday and could last until the middle of the week.

As they have in the past, cities have begun to announce the cooling centers they will activate to ensure that residents stay as cool as possible during the intense weather.

•Video Above: How people are beating the heat in Sacramento County

Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) has announced that it will provide vouchers for free rides to and from the cooling centers. To ride free, screenshot or print the free ride flyer found at the bottom of this page.

Here are the locations and times that cooling centers will be open in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento County

Location: DHA Service Center (1725 28th St.)

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, Office hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather respite hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: DHA Service Center (5747 Watt Ave.)

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, Office hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather respite hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Outreach Engagement Center (3615 Auburn Blvd.)

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. (last closing is Thursday morning at 7 a.m.)

Location: Sam and Bonnie Pannell Center (2450 Meadowview Road)

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This article will be updated as cities announce the cooling centers they will open.