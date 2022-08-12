SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to the high temperatures in the Sacramento area starting this weekend and going throughout the week, Sacramento County will be opening cooling centers to provide people with an escape from the extreme heat.

The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be opening the DHA Annex located 1725 28th Street in Sacramento as a cooling center this Sunday to Friday. On Sunday, the cooling center will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday through Friday it will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours due to weather leaving it open until 8 p.m.

The county will also be opening the DHA Customer Service Center located at 5747 Watt Avenue in North Highlands as a cooling center from Sunday to Friday. The hours will be be the same as the DHA Annex location with the center being open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The cooling centers are will require all guests to wear face masks and they will be provided to those who do not have one. All pets must be leashed or in an animal carrier. The centers will also provide snacks and water to all the guests.