(FOX40.COM) — Rain is expected to come down in parts of Northern California this week.

As rain goes through the Northern Coastal Range and Shasta County, there’s a chance some sprinkles to make their way near to the Sacramento Valley and the Interstate 80 corridor.

According to the NWS, rainfall totals will possibly be between half an inch to one inch across the Redding area and totals are forecasted lower elsewhere.

Sprinkles could possibly come to the Sacramento Valley on Monday night and into Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to get lower in areas near Chico (0.10 to 0.25 inches) and Grass Valley (lower than 0.10 inches), according to the NWS.

As for the city of Sacramento, the city is expected to be mostly cloudy through the mid morning, then gradually clear with a high of 80 degrees on Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Sacramento is expected to see sunny skies during the final week of September. The NWS forecasts Sacramento to have a high of 84 degrees on Wednesday, followed by 84 on Thursday, 81 on Friday and 75 on Saturday.