(KTXL) — Enjoy the cooler-than-average weather in the Sacramento area while it lasts. National Weather Service forecasters are expecting temperatures that could reach above 110° the third weekend of July.

The NWS has issued an Excessive Heat Watch across much of Northern California from late Friday morning through early Monday evening.

“Dangerously hot conditions” with temperatures up to 113 will be possible in the Sacramento Valley, California Delta, the western slope of the Sierra Nevada, and areas around Plumas, Lassen and Sierra Counties, the NWS says.

Overnight low temperatures in these areas could reach between the upper 60s and lower 80s, the NWS added.

The high temperatures are a drastic change from the second weekend of July, when temperatures in those same areas were below average for this time of year.

The city of Sacramento even came close to reaching a record for the most amount of days without 100-degree temperatures before it heated up over the 4th of July weekend.

During the high temperatures, officials advise people to avoid being outdoors during the afternoon and evening, which tends to be the hottest part of the day.

At the same time, officials continue to ask the public to avoid entering the state’s waterways as a way to cool down, especially the rivers, which have cold and fast-moving water that can make it difficult for even the best swimmers.