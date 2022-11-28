(KTXL) — A winter storm is expected across Northern California bringing heavy snow and rain to the area in the last hours of November and continuing through the first days of December, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the winter storm watch will be in effect from Wednesday through Friday morning in the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

According to the NWS while no rain or snow is expected on Tuesday, there will be below-freezing temperatures that morning, as well as Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain and snow are expected across Northern California Wednesday evening through Thursday, according to the NWS. Showers will possibly continue through Friday and into Saturday.

The NWS also said that another weather system is possible that will bring heavy snow into the mountains Saturday evening into Sunday.