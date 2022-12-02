SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It may not be the conditions that would create snow in the Sacramento area, but there sure is a lot of fog. Here is what drivers should about know to drive safely in these visually-impairing conditions.

The National Weather Service is reporting areas of dense fog north of Sacramento, from areas around Colfax west to the Sacramento International Airport.

Here are some tips from the National Weather Service on driving safely when it is foggy:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination

Increase following distance (to other vehicles in front of you)

Use your low-beam headlights

In extremely dense fog, pull into a safe location and wait for the air to clear

Caltrans District 10 shared on social media that from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, much of the Sacramento Valley and parts of the San Joaquin Valley will be under a Dense Fog Advisory.

Visibility could be reduced to one-quarter-mile.