(KTXL) — A dense fog advisory has been issued for the Southern Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin valleys including the Sacramento area and south to Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that the dense fog advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

During the advisory, poor visibility is expected. The NWS is advising drivers to slow down when driving through fog, use low-beam headlights and increase the distance between cars in front of them.