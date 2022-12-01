(KTXL) — While the storm begins to wind down across Northern California, another storm is not far behind, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s storm brought rain to the Valley along with heavy snow to the mountains, and as the rain winds down, a Dense Fog Advisory will be in place from 1 a.m. through 9 a.m. Friday in parts of the Sacramento Valley and San Joaquin Delta.

Despite the fog, the NWS said Friday is expected to have dry and cold temperatures. However, the rain will make a return at night.

According to the NWS, the second storm is expected to bring rain across the Valley on Saturday and Sunday; heavy snow is expected in the mountains on both days as well.

The NWS said there’s a chance the Northern Sacramento Valley could get light snowfall early Saturday.

Rain is expected to taper off Sunday evening, while lingering rain and mountain snow could be seen into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.