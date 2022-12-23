(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys.

The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter of a mile, and in local areas, it’s expected to be less than 800 feet.

The cities of Vacaville, Stockton, Modesto and Sacramento will be affected by the Dense Fog Advisory.

According to the NWS, dense fog in the Sacramento Valley is expected to last through the weekend until Monday.