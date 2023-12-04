(FOX40.COM) — Drivers throughout the Sacramento Valley and parts of northern San Joaquin Valley should plan for lower visibility this morning due to a dense area of fog throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The area of concern extends from Yuba City to Modesto along the valley. Much of the east bay and Coastal Range are expecting to see dense fog as well.

The NWS is forecasting that visibility will be reduced to less than a quarter mile creating poor highway conditions.

Drivers should plan to slow down, allow for extra distance to the car in front and only use low beam headlights.

The dense fog is expected clear by 10 a.m., according to the NWS.