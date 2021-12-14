Downed power lines close I-80; schools close as Sierra snowfall continues

The Latest – Tuesday, Dec. 14

6:50 a.m.

Caltrans said eastbound Interstate 80 at Colfax is now open to all passenger vehicles with chains or all-wheel drive. Big rigs are not being allowed through yet.

Original story below:

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — Commuters in the Sierra should expect delays as snowfall continues and downed powerlines close Interstate 80.

Monday evening, Caltrans said eastbound I-80 is closed at Colfax, and westbound I-80 is closed at Nevada Stateline due to down powerlines.

The California Highway Patrol is “turning ALL vehicles & trucks around,” Caltrans tweeted.

An estimated time of reopening has not been announced.

Highway 50 is closed from Meyers to Echo Summit due to avalanche control.

The Sierra Avalanche Center warned heavy snow and strong winds on top of a weak snowpack could cause large and destructive avalanches.

One man died Saturday at a ski resort in the Pacific Northwest in an avalanche that temporarily buried five others.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The following districts and schools will be closed Tuesday:

Amador County Unified School District are closed Tuesday

Black Oak Mine School District are closed Tuesday

El Dorado High School

Gold Oak Union School District

Independence High School

Pioneer Union School District

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Union Mine High School

The powerful “atmospheric river” weather system raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.

Commuters should expect to see snow at low elevations, about 1,200 feet Tuesday morning, as well as chain controls along I-80, Highway 50, Highway 88 and Highway 89.

The storm will bring much-needed moisture to the broader region that’s been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change.

Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist at the Central Sierra Snow Lab, said they tallied about 24 inches of snow Monday morning, which is well above the average for this time of the year.

“This won’t be a one and done,” Schwartz said. “This won’t pull us out of the drought completely, but this is a great start towards getting us there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

