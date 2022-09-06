CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The heatwave covering much of the state is expected to peak Tuesday according to forecasts.

Several September record highs were also broken Monday across the Sacramento area. Parts of Sacramento reached 114 degrees, passing the previous September record by 5 degrees. Stockton surpassed its previous record September high of 111 degrees by one degree.

The drought monitor currently shows that 17% of the state is at the highest level of drought, “exceptional”, and that percent is expected to increase on Thursday.

As a result of a number of previous years experiencing low levels of precipitation, reservoir levels across the state are at low levels.

Lows are forecasted to remain in the 70s until temperatures dip this weekend.