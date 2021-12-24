Dry break expected Friday, but Christmas weekend to remain mostly cool, wet

(KTXL) — The Christmas weekend forecast will remain mostly cool and wet as mountain snow continues, “with hazardous travel conditions.”

Friday, in the valley, showers are expected, but drier, brighter conditions will make an appearance in the late morning, early afternoon.

Snow continues to fall in the Sierra, with snow levels at around 5,000 feet.

On Interstate 80, snow is falling between Blue Canyon and Truckee, and up Highway 50, snowfall is happening between Kyburz and South Lake Tahoe.

The Sierras could see 5 to 8 feet of snow through the holidays, with 10 feet possible at higher elevations. Authorities urged people to avoid traveling through the mountain passes, which could be treacherous.

Snowfall is expected to impact the area through Monday.

Chains are required on both I-80 and Highway 50. Visit the Quick Map website for the latest road conditions.

“Mountain travel is highly discouraged through the holiday weekend,” National Weather Service Sacramento tweeted Thursday evening.

NWS officials said colder air is expected to enter the region next week, bringing the likelihood of significant foothill snow.

“But just how low will snow levels drop? That’s still highly uncertain. It’s even possible we see a few flurries in the Sacramento area,” officials teased on Twitter.

FOX40 Meteorologist Adam Epstein also confirmed the incoming cold trend.

“We could see some snow down to about 500 feet in elevation, and that would mean the coastal range towards areas near San Francisco, seeing some flakes,” Epstein reported. “Instead of it being wet, it could be white.”