(FOX40.COM) — Christmas is officially here on Monday, and residents of Northern California can expect a dry holiday, National Weather Service Sacramento says.

However, the agency adds that a “period of active weather” could begin on December 27 and continue into the new year.

•Video Above: Dec. 20 weather forecast

NWS says an “active weather pattern” returns to the Sacramento region following the Christmas holiday. (Image Credit: National Weather Service Sacramento | Facebook)

With that weather comes the potential for wet storms, but NWS did not specify which regions would see the heaviest or lightest levels of rain.

The weather service also said that the snow levels after Christmas would be lower than the snow that fell in the recent storm.

FOX40’s seven-day weather forecast tells a similar story. The chance for rain doesn’t exceed 10% on Christmas Eve and Christmas. However, that number jumps up to 82% on Wednesday, and dips to 19% on Thursday before jumping back up to 53% on Friday.

So while the skies will be clear for Santa, don’t put that umbrella away just yet.