Dry weather returns with near-freezing temperatures expected through the weekend

(KTXL) – Conditions will be mostly clear and cool Thursday as the heavy rain and snow stop falling throughout the region, giving residents a break heading into the weekend.

Highs in Sacramento should reach near 50 degrees, with dry conditions expected to last until Monday when more rain may develop.

Lows will be in the 30s through the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be the coldest days, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect some cold morning temperatures this morning through the weekend. The coldest days are forecast to be Saturday and Sunday, with some less chilly temperatures by early next week. Make sure to to protect people, pets, and plants! #cawx pic.twitter.com/sSWLfJ0AOs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 30, 2021

Ahead of freezing temperatures overnight Friday and Saturday, Sacramento is opening the Capitol City Seventh Day Adventist Church as a third warming center for unsheltered residents in addition to City Hall and the Hagginwood Community Center. All three centers will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

City Hall Lobby, at 915 I St.

Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd.

Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 6701 Lemon Hill Ave.

Each center will provide a warm place to stay, snacks, water and restrooms. The City Hall and Hagginwood locations can accommodate pets as well.

The DHA Service Annex, located at 1725 28th Street, will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Union Gospel Mission at 400 Bannon St. is also operating as a winter warming center nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One bright spot in the region’s recent storms is the increased snow levels. According to NWS, the state is currently at 158% of its normal snow water content for the year.

There's some good news at the end of 2021: CA DWR automated snow sensors show the California snowpack is off to a good start with snow water content at 158% of normal statewide. Of course we have a long way to go to alleviate the accumulated impacts from the past 2 years. #cawx pic.twitter.com/NdlFkKsERY — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 30, 2021

However, the dry weather means snowmelt in the foothills will add water to rivers on top of the recent rain, which could result in flooding on roads with poor drainage.