(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo, in San Joaquin County, due to flooding.

More than 170 residents of the mobile home park have already been evacuated after water levels started to rise quickly in the neighborhood.

For the past 10 years, Tadeo Ochoa Yepez has lived at the Arbor Mobile Home Park and he says that all of this water is shocking for him to see.

“I woke up this morning and I was surprised the water is almost up to the house,” Ochoa Yepez said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said flooding in the area started during the New Year’s storm but has gotten worse over the past couple of weeks due to the continuous rain.

“We needed to try to get people out. We went door to door with an evacuation warning, telling people that the waters are rising if you want to get out, we’re here to help,” Deputy Nick Goucher from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office has helped evacuate around 175 residents.

For Ochoa Yepez, he and his grandfather decided they could not take any more chances and called for help.

“I helped my grandpa get his medicine, his clothes, and then I got my stuff ready. Then, the next thing was the dog,” Ochoa Yepez said.

After calling 911, Ochoa Yepez, his grandfather and his dog were taken to safety.

While the sheriff’s office continues to conduct rescues like this, they want to caution people about driving in the area.

“Anywhere you see standing water, be careful. Never drive through standing water,” Deputy Goucher said.

For now, Ochoa Yepez and his family will wait it out at the evacuation center set up at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds located at 413 E Lockeford Street in Lodi.

The Red Cross is at the festival grounds to help evacuees as they figure out their next steps.