SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several events in Sacramento have been postponed due to the severe heat wave occurring in the region over Labor Day Weekend.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the temperature is expected to reach approximately 102 degrees. Due to this extreme heat, the Sacramento State Hornets are pushing back the start of their season-opening game.

Sacramento State and Utah Technical will face off at 7:30 p.m. instead of the original time of 6 p.m. to keep both the student-athletes and those watching the game safe from the heat.

“We felt really, really responsible for the safety of those student-athletes,” Mark Orr, Sac State Athletic Director, said in an interview with FOX40.

According to a Facebook post, the Sacramento Zoo will be closing early over Labor Day weekend due to the excessive heat. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday the Zoo will be closing at 1 p.m. and the grounds will close at 2 p.m.