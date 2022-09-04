SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An excessive heat warning, issued by the National Weather Service for much of Northern and Central California, has been extended to Thursday at 8 p.m. The warning was previously scheduled to expire Wednesday evening.

The forecast calls for afternoon temperatures in the Sacramento region peaking between 110 and 115 degrees each day through Thursday. Overnight temperatures will cool only into the 70s. Communities in the Sierra foothills will see afternoon temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees.

The heat wave will likely peak Tuesday when Sacramento’s all-time record high temperature record of 114 degrees could be tied or broken.

In the text of the warning, the National Weather Service urges people take the following precautions:

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young people and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.”