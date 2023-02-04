(KTXL) — Strong winds and even stronger gusts are predicted from Saturday night through Sunday morning in the valley and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

Those in the valley and foothills can expect to see gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour and as low as 25 miles-per-hour. In the mountains gusts are expected to be between 40 and 60 miles-per-hour.

The area could see more downed trees and branches as afternoon rains will soften the already saturated soil.

Winds are expected to be strongest on Saturday night , according to the NWS.