Northern California is entering another period of high fire danger. The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a red flag warning for an area that includes the Sacramento Valley and Delta, in effect between 11 a.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Gusty north winds and low humidity could lead to rapid spread of any fires that break out during this period.

Red Flag Warning for May 23rd and May 24th courtesy of the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for northerly winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts to 35 miles per hour. The strongest winds will be Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, humidity readings drop below ten percent in many Valley communities.

“The greatest threat is along the west side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5, and into Coastal Range foothills,” the red flag warning states.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has also issued a heat advisory for the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys, in effect between noon Tuesday and 11 p.m. Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will peak near 100 degrees both days, tying and possibly breaking local records for those dates. Overnight lows between Tuesday and Wednesday will cool only to the upper-60s and low-70s.

These conditions will lead to an elevated risk of heat-related illness, especially for those individuals with heat sensitivities.

Fire Weather Outlook courtesy of the National Weather Service.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors,” the advisory states. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

A Pacific trough will deliver cooler air Thursday and Friday, likely limiting afternoon temperatures to the 80s.