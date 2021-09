SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for portions of Northern California beginning on Sunday.

It will begin Sunday at 11 p.m after a weekend of expected rain, and it will end Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Officials are expecting low humidity, with north to northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.

A fire weather watch has been issued for portions of NorCal for late Sunday through Tuesday morning. With dry conditions and gusty winds returning to the area, please make sure to be prepared and practice fire safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nOXNLSoAJS — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 17, 2021