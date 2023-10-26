(FOX40.COM) — Soon after the first significant snowfall and rain of the current water year in Northern California, a fire weather watch has been issued in parts of the Sacramento Valley by the National Weather Service.

The watch will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and last through 5 p.m. on Sunday as gusty north-to-east winds along with low relative humidity are expected throughout much of the valley.

The warning stretches all along the Sacramento Valley from Redding to Sacramento and into the northern San Joaquin Valley, near Modesto.

The warning will also stretch into the lower foothills of the Sierra Nevada and along the Coastal Range, from Lake County to San Jose.

Winds are expected to be between 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.

These combined weather conditions cause unsafe fire conditions as they allow flames to quickly spread through dry vegetation.

Red Flag Warnings may be issued in areas under serious threat of dangerous fire conditions.