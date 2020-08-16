Firefighters: Scattered storms raise fire risk in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A heat wave blanketing the Sacramento region means a higher fire risk especially with scattered storms and lightning across Northern California.

At first glance, gloomy weather on Sunday may seem like a reprieve from the heat wave but firefighters told FOX40 the scattered storms are instead adding to the risk for flames.

“In high fire danger like we currently have, in these 110-degree weather days that we’re getting, it doesn’t take much for a fire to ignite. So having these cells come in definitely is a problem for us locally,” said Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Battalion Chief Jesse Morris.

Morris said he sent crews to the Bay Area to help battle multiple fires that lightning strikes ignited Sunday.

He’s bracing for more issues in the foothills as extreme heat continues.

“With these cells, you get a lot of wind that comes in with them that really fans the fires if they get established. So, it’s just having enough crews, engines and equipment out there to keep them small. That’s our goal — keep everything less than 10 acres,” Morris explained.

Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal told FOX40 his crews are also on the lookout, asking anyone who sees smoke to call 911.

“The cloud cover and morning rain that we’ve had did not do anything to significantly reduce the humidity for the duration of the day. That means any little spark will likely cause greater combustion and ignition in our dry, grassy fields,” Vestal explained.

As people look for ways to beat the heat, heading out to our rivers and lakes, Vestal’s urging caution.

“We really ask that everybody does everything they can to limit any kind of open flames, any kind of sparks, whether that’s from chains dragging on a trailer to poorly maintained exhaust systems,” Vestal said.