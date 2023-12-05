(FOX40.COM) — The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab has gained enough confidence in recent weather models to announce the first significant snowfall of the season.

On Tuesday, the snow lab said that a two-day snowstorm is heading for much of Northern California starting on Wednesday.

Models are indicating that a first round of snow on Wednesday evening will bring between 3 to 6 inches of snow.

By 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a large portion of the Central and Northern Sierra Nevada and much of southern Siskiyou County will receive between 1 and 6 inches of snow.

The storm will continue to develop into the night and by 7 p.m. the storm is expected to drop at least 3 inches of snow in the Central Sierra.

By 7 a.m. on Thursday, several areas of the Central and Northern Sierra Nevada will experience around 8 to 10 inches of snowfall.

To the northwest near the city of Yreka, a strong snowstorm will move down from Oregon, covering much of the region.

This storm will continue to grow, and by 4 p.m. on Thursday, a significant amount of snowfall will fall along much of the Sierra, Coastal Range and the far northern areas of California.

Current models are indicating this heavy snowfall will continue through 7 a.m. on Friday.

The snow lab is expecting to see a total of 7 to 14 inches of snowfall between Wednesday and Thursday.