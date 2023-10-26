(FOX40.COM) — After the first major snowstorm made its way through the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said they got a little bit more snow than they expected.

Forecasts were expecting to see about one to three inches of snow accumulate in the first 24 hours of the storm in the higher elevations of the Sierra.

The Sierra Snow Lab measured 3.9 inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours though, exceeding their highest expectation by almost an inch.

Predictions initially had the storm coming in mostly as rain and developing into snow over the snow lab. It turned out to be all snow from start to finish.

The snow lab is located between Interstate 80 and Donner Pass Road, just northeast of Soda Springs Mountain Resort at an elevation of 6,894 feet.

Snow levels are expected to deepen moving further into the week and by the weekend are looking to be between four and six inches deep from Lake Tahoe to Mammoth Mountain along the higher elevations of the Sierra.